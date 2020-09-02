FNF: Sumner focused on the little things heading into 2020 season

KENTWOOD, La. -Sumner football’s inability to finish close games resulted in a 4-6 finish for the Cowboys in 2019.

“We lost 3 games by 3 points or less and they were very winnable games,” says Head Coach Ross Currier.

The past is the past and the future is bright.

Sumner returns 15 starters in 2020, 7 on offense.

The Offensive unit is one that that Head Coach Ross Currier says improved the most over the course of last season.

Currier adds, “The Quarterback is a 3-year starter, our Receiver who was first-team all-district last year, he’s coming back along with a couple of running backs and the key running back is Maleke Evans. He’s going to be explosive this year.”

Explosive is what Maleke expects this offense to be right out of the gates this season.

Evans says, “We’ve got a lot of people returning back on offense. Same motto this year, try to score first on the first drive and continue to do it. Try not to go 3 and out and keep pushing.”

The Cowboys were extremely young on defense in 2019. A disadvantage then, but with 8 returning starters, an advantage in 2020.

“Most of those guys were sophomores. I think my 4 leading tacklers were all sophomores. So they’re all coming back and they’re going to be juniors this year. Iso it’s a big difference when you have that year of experience under your belt and you’re ready to play. A big difference,” says Coach Currier.

Experience and leadership that could propel the Cowboys to their first district title since 2004.

“Last year, I think every game in our district was either won or lost by a touchdown and it’s going to be the same thing this year. We’re kind of equal, you know, the same number of kids, and we really just have to rely on those seniors to put us over the edge. We’re gonna count on those seniors because they want it,” says Coach Currier.