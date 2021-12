NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Sterlington Panthers (15-0) remained unbeaten with their LHSAA Class 3A state championship win over the Union Parish Fightin’ Farmers (11-4) inside the Caesars Superdome on Saturday.

Sterlington defeated Union Parish, 26-24.

Watch highlights above featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.