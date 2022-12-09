NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Shootout. Thriller. Miracle.

Three words to describe the events that unfolded Friday afternoon in the Ceasars Superdome.

In maybe the wildest LHSAA Football State Championships the Dome has ever seen, St. Thomas More defeated Lafayette Christian Academy, 52-48.

The second half included a not-so-casual nine combined touchdowns scored, but the Cougars had the last two…in less than a minute. The Cougars trailed, 48-38, with 1:45 left in the game after Knights quarterback Ja’Juan Johnson scored on a 1-yard rush.

Sam Altmann connected with Christian McNees for a 44-yard touchdown with exactly one minute left to play. The Cougars trailed 48-45 with an onside kick recovery as their only hope.

That hope became a reality as Nico Blanchard recovered it. On the first play after the recovery, Sam Altmann threw a perfect spiral 54 yards that fell right into the bread basket of Connor Stelly. Leading 52-48, Cougars’ Nicholas Beckwith picked off Ju’Juan Johnson to seal the game.

Follow the scoring summary below to match the WGNO Media Player highlights above.

3rd Quarter



LCA

10:01 Ju’Juan Johnson to Alonzo Ryes for a 36-yard touchdown pass

LCA 27, STM 17

St. Thomas More

9:24 Hutch Swilley 60-yard touchdown run

LCA 27, STM 24

LCA

8:46 57-yard Touchdown run by #5 Dudley Jackson

LCA 34, STM 24

St. Thomas More

5:16 Sam Altmann to Tanner Hornback for a 9-yard TD pass

LCA 34, STM 31

LCA

0:59 Ju’ Juan Johnson for a 5-yard TD run

LCA 41, St. Thomas 31

4th Quarter

St. Thomas More

8:47 69-yard touchdown pass from Sam Altmann to Christian McNees

LCA 41, St. Thomas More 38

LCA

1:45 Ju’Juan Johnson for a 1-yard touchdown run

LCA 48, St. Thomas More 38

St. Thomas More

1:00 Sam Altmann to Christian McNees for a 44-yard TD passLCA 48, St. Thomas More 45

St. Thomas More

0:58 Nico Blanchard recovers onside kick for at the Cougars 46-yard line

0:49 Sam Altmann 54-yard TD pass to Connor Stelly on first play after the onside kick

St. Thomas More 52, LCA 48

St. Thomas More

Nicholas Beckwith picks off Ju’Juan Johnson for game-clinching INT for St. Thomas More

FINAL SCORE: St. Thomas More 52, LCA 48

