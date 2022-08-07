HAMMOND, La. — St. Thomas Aquinas held their football media day on Sunday, giving us our first official look at the 2022 Falcons team.

Last year, STA finished 8-2 overall, 3-0 in district with a second round loss to No. 2 Notre Dame in the Division III playoffs.

The 2021 season saw the Falcons win their third consecutive District 10-2A title, while placing 15 players on All-District teams.

“I started this journey young and wanted to grow through this entire process. So, I kind of used that philosophy with this program. You can never stop learning and growing and that’s what we do. We just take it day-by-day and I think the kids have really bought in to what we’re trying to do here. Now It’s just a matter of executing when it comes down the line in those deep playoff runs,” says STA head football coach Randell Legette.

St. Thomas Aquinas’ 2022 schedule features matchups with tough opponents in Riverside Academy, Episcopal of Baton Rouge, and Ponchatoula High School.

Head coach Randell Legette and the Falcons coaching staff spoke with media at today’s event to preview St. Thomas Aquinas’ upcoming season:

Offensive Coordinator David Maryland:

Defensive Coordinator Tino Fletcher:

Special Teams Coordinator Darren Sibley:

This fall, St. Thomas Aquinas returns 9 starters from last year’s team, including the following 10-2A First Team All-District selections:

Senior running back and linebacker Darrius Vaughn:

Junior wide receiver Cace Reed:

Defensive lineman Deshaud Sheridan.

Junior safety and running back Kendrell Perry.

The Falcons are tasked with replacing quarterback Drew Milton, the 2021 District 10-2A offensive MVP, and believe they have found just the man for the job with senior Bryce Simoneaux.

“We’ve been leaning on Bryce Simoneaux who’s had really a great offseason. Really surprised some of us and he’s taken on that role as quarterback and leader of this football team. We’re expecting some great things out of him,” says Legette.

Here is senior quarterback Bryce Simoneaux: