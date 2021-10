HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Highlights from Friday night’s game between Archbishop Hannan and St. Thomas Aquinas at Strawberry Stadium featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

St. Thomas Aquinas hands Hannan a loss, 19-6.

For all the prep football scores from around the state, check out WGNO’s Scoreboard by Scorestream below: