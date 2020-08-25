FNF: St. Paul’s development could carry them far in 2020

COVINGTON, La. – St. Paul’s had one of the more interesting seasons in 2019.

A 5-5 finish to the regular season, and a defensive battle in the first round of the playoffs with Holy Cross, eventually losing to the Division I runner up in Catholic of Baton Rouge.

Head Coach Ken Sears says, “I really thought we played well towards the end of the season in the last 3 games. Just the effort that we put forth, we were really competitive in that game coming off a big win the week before. I could really start to see a young team grow.”

The Wolves return 13 starters from last year’s team, 6 on their strongest unit from a season ago, the defense.

“We have a lot of great experience, but we also have some good young players coming up in a lot of the position areas. If we can keep that mentality and attitude that we had last year it can take us far,” adds Coach Sears

A mentality that players like Senior Defensive Lineman Jacob Frolich was able to learn from the departing seniors.

Frolich says. “Their intensity and just the way they came to work every day really set a tone for our defense this year and as a senior, I’m trying to set the same example for the younger guys that are stepping up this year to play for us.”

The offensive unit returns 7 starters and one of their top playmakers from a season ago in Senior Running Back Mitchell Smith.

When talking about Smith, Coach Sears says, “Mitchell can do a lot of different things well. He’s great in space, he can catch the ball, he’s got great acceleration and he’s really worked hard on picking up his game and improving his game. I expect big things out of him this year.”

As for Mitchell, he says that he expects big things out of the Wolves passing attack in 2020.

Smith says, “Last year we really didn’t have much of one, I think we ran the ball 70 percent of the time and this year all of these guys are back for their junior years and some of them are going to be seniors and so they have an extra year of experience under their belt.”

Head Coach Ken Sears believes that with the chemistry this team has built since last season, the Wolves are primed and ready for a playoff run in 2020

Sears says, “I don’t think anything stands in their way as long as they stick together and keep the team chemistry they have. That’s one of the things that I find amazing about this is that even though we are broken up in small groups, there has been good chemistry among the guys and I think part of it was them not being in school for a long time and not being together. One of the things that’s come out of this I think is the Camaraderie and the chemistry that’s been built for them being back together and just happy to see each other and work together.”