FNF: St. Charles Catholic vs. Newman

NEW ORLEANS, La – Highlights from Friday night’s game between Newman and St. Charles Catholic on WGNO’s Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Newman beat St. Charles Catholic, 14-7.

This win marks the first time in 22 years that Newman has defeated St. Charles Catholic.

Here is Newman Head Football Coach Nelson Stewart after the game:

Newman Defensive Back Sterling Scott had the game winning interception tonight for the Greenies. Here is Scott postgame talking about the interception and the performance of Newman’s defense tonight.

The defense held St. Charles Catholic to 7 points on the night.