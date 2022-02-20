LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — They persevered and won a state championship, and for that St. Charles Catholic’s Comets are Friday Night Football’s “Smooth Team of the Year.”



Tyrone Astugue of Smoothie King presented the team with their team of the year trophy and shirts for the entire squad.



It was a generous gesture.

Head coach Wayne Stein said after Hurricane Ida, his team wasn’t distracted – it had extra focus.

“They laid it on the line for their community, for their parents. we were proud of them regardless and proud it ended the way we wanted it to end,” Stein told WGNO’s Ed Daniels.

Lafayette Christian’s streak of four consecutive state championships was snapped in the game.