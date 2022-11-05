NEW ORLEANS — The average margin on victory in the last three meetings between St. Charles Catholic and Newman was 4 points.

That average will remain the same as the Comets defeat the Greenies 17-13 tonight at Michael Lupin Field clinching the 11-2A title.

“We finally played with our front four. I mean we haven’t had a full d-line since week 3 at Teurlings. We get our quarterback back and he’s playing safety. So that was new for him. I mean, it’s exhausting but I think kids finally just let it loose tonight. They said, we’ll go out there, we’re the two-seed no matter what. Let’s let it loose. Newman is the one-see no matter what. Whatever happens, happens. We’re going to be here tomorrow to watching the film. I think our best football is in front of us. I think we’ve got a lot of work to do and I think a win like this shows our kids that we’re not someone to mess with in this division,” says St. Charles Catholic head football coach Wayne Stein.

St. Charles Catholic rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns tonight. The defense held Arch Manning to 120 yards passing, two touchdowns, and 86 yards rushing after sacking him 4 times.

As of right now, Arch Manning is 1-3 against St. Charles Catholic.

Comets head coach Wayne Stein showed tremendous respect to Manning after tonight’s game.

“Arch is a great player. Anybody that thinks otherwise is nuts. Nobody has seen more film of him than me. I’ve seen every single throw, he can make every single throw. We’re still playing 2A high school football, right? So at the end of the day, we’re just trying to mix up looks. My defensive coordinator, Jason Brown, I feel like he’s always playing chess and other people are playing checkers. So, I’m just proud of the plan and that the kids executed the plan,” says Stein.

St. Charles Catholic finishes the 2022 regular season with a 7-3 record.

The Division III select brackets will be released Sunday morning.