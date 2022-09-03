NEW ORLEANS — The St. Augustine Purple Knights defeated McDonogh 35, 36-7 Saturday in their regular season opener at Tad Gormley Stadium.

The Roneagles would strike first, taking a 7-0 lead after an amazing 81-yard touchdown pass from Santana Price.

From there, the Purple Knights would dig in and take control of the ballgame.

A touchdown run by Clint Langford and 2 touchdown passes from junior quarterback Amare Cooper to Karaaz Johnson and Keysean Grimes to take a 21-7 lead at the half.

St. Aug wouldn’t look back as they open their 2022 season with a win.

You can catch the 31st edition of WGNO’s Friday Night Football each and every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.