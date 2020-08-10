FNF: Springfield relying on returning playmakers in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, La. – The Springfield Bulldogs are hungry to make a statement after a 4-6 finish to their 2019 season.

The team returns 5 starters on offense and 6 on defense in 2020.

Most importantly, a nucleus of skill guys with varsity experience under their belts.

Head Coach Ryan Serpas says, “This is a good group of kids with great attitudes and they are just ready to come together and gel and be as good a team as we think they can be.”

A group led by Senior Quarterback Bryan Babb.

His skillset and mental makeup makes him a valuable asset for the bulldogs moving forward.

“He’s a competitor. he hates to lose and he wants the best out of everybody out there. He’s going to do his best and he is going to demand that everybody else do their best t get the job done. He’s got a great arm and if anything, he gets frustrated when he can’t perform up to the level that he thinks he is capable of,” says Coach Serpas.

In 2020, Springfield will implement a new run-pass option. Better suited for the playmakers on this team.

Quarterback Bryan Babb says, “If we run it correctly and we can get enough people out here and practice it over and over again I think it will be pretty good.”

An offense that could be beneficial for Springfield Running, Back Koby Linares.

Just 4 years ago, Linares was a JV Center in Texas.

Last year, Koby topped 1,200 yards as a running back, a mark he hopes to surpass in 2020.

Linares says, “I’m just trying to get faster and putting in some new moves, a couple of spins, juking and unhooking the trailer on the second level and getting past everyone like I’m supposed too.”

The pieces are there, but the one group head coach Ryan Serpas says will make or break this team in 2020, inexperience in the trenches.

Serpas says, “If those guys can come in and establish themselves early on and realize that they are capable to dominate at an early age, I think we are going to be okay.”