THIBODAUX, La. — Thibodaux starting quarterback Ean Rodrigue carries a 3.8 GPA and scored a 23 on the ACT.

Ean makes it a point to go above and beyond in everything that he does, developing habits along the way that help him succeed both in the classroom and on the football field.

“I study the film like I would study for a class or a math test. I pay attention to every detail of each player, trying to understand how they play and what we can do better to beat them and find their weaknesses. Like in class if I need help on an equation, I study that equation over and over again until I learn it to try and figure it out so I can make better grades in that class,” says Thibodaux senior Ean Rodrigue.

Head Coach Chris Dugas says Ean’s leadership and drive make him the face of the Thibodaux football program.

“When you have a kid like him that takes pride in everything that he does, not just on the field but off the field and in the classroom. It always spills over into your program and in the kids around him and it’s infectious and that’s what he is,” says Thibodaux head football coach Chris Dugas.

Ean also plays baseball at Thibodaux and serves on the student council.

He also makes time to coach and officiate youth sporting events at the local recreation center.

