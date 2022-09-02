METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Rummel senior quarterback Casey Avrard carries a 4.40-grade point average. He’s a member of the student council and the National Honor Society. His goals after football are downright brainy.

“I want to be a brain surgeon when I get better,” he said. “I have always wanted to do that when I was little. I don’t why.”

Head coach Nick Monica said Casey is never satisfied, always striving to be better.

“He’s a very intelligent kid. He’s got a 29 on the ACT. His goal was a 30, so he’s not happy about it,” explained Monica. “It is always good to have your quarterback as a returning starter.”

