PONCHATOULA, La. — Ponchatoula right tackle Gavin Gill carries a 4.0 GPA and scored a 28 on the ACT.

Gavin takes tremendous pride in the work he puts in both on the football field and in the classroom, knowing it says a lot about the type of student-athlete he is.

“I think it’s important because it reflects who you are as a person,” says Ponchatoula senior Gavin Gill. “I want to leave the impression that I’m a hard worker and that I want to leave everything on the field and at school. I want to do anything I can to get the highest grades and all of that,” said Ponchatoula senior right tackle Gavin Gill.

Gavin plans to pursue engineering at schools like LSU or Louisiana Tech just like his twin brother Grant who plays center on the Green Wave offensive line.

The Gill family stresses academics and head coach Trey Willie considers both to be exceptional students of the game.

“Their dad played college football at Tulane. Their mom played college basketball at Tulane. So, you knew there was athletic ability. Gavin didn’t start last year, but it’s pretty impressive what he can do because he’s so, they’re so smart. They know every play and can help the guy next to him. We were in a JV game last year, and our center’s helmet came off and we just put Gavin at center for one play and it was like the twin connection. He just snapped it and he was perfect. I was like, well, I mean, I figured if his brother could do it, you know, he could do it,” said Ponchatoula head football coach Trey Willie.

Ponchatoula’s Gavin Gill, this week’s scholar-athlete presented by your Southern Quality Ford Dealers.