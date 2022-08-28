NEW ORLEANS — Isidore Newman defensive back Austin Guillory carries a 3.75-Grade Point Average.

He’s committed to play his college football at Harvard.

He said academic success was taught at home by his parents, Jada and Ron Guillory.

“It has always been a standard, make good grades, do as well as I can, try my best. Academics came before sports. If the academics weren’t there, then sports weren’t there either,” says Newman defensive back Austin Guillory.

Guillory also considered Princeton and Dartmouth.

“He’s great in everything he does. He’s universally respected, and he goes about things the right way. Doesn’t draw attention to himself. He’s a natural leader. When he committed to Harvard, he found 5 people at the school and told them he was going to do it,” says Newman head football coach Nelson Stewart.

Austin Guillory of Isidore Newman School, this week’s scholar-athlete, always brought to you by your Southern Quality Ford Dealers.