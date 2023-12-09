RIVER RIDGE, La. (WGNO) – John Curtis tackle Bryce Godfrey is both book-smart and football smart. The senior has a 4.0 GPA and a with a 26 on the ACT, but lining up at tackle is not the only position Godfrey has played. The senior has played every position on the offensive line and knows the Patriots’ playbook cover-to-cover.

“Sometimes he comes to us with suggestions. ‘Coach Jeff, what do you think about this? Can we do this block in this situation? Can we run this play?’ He’s a ‘why’ guy. He wants to know those questions. He wants those questions answered. He wants to why plays work. He wants to make sure that he’s doing everything he can to ensure the success of the overall team,” Patriots’ assistant coach Jeff Curtis said.

“I try to know every position I’m playing. I try to know guard, tackle, tight end. I want to know where the running backs are going. I try and be as smart as I can on the football field. I played center, guard, tackle, and as a freshman, I played tight end. It’s tough sometimes, but it’s all about repetition and trying to do what’s best for the team,” Godfrey added.

Godfrey knows the Patriots so well because playing in the red, white and blue is in the family. Bryce’s father Jerry is both a John Curtis alum and the team’s current offensive line coach, and the senior credits his dad for both his success on the field and in the classroom.

“On the field, he’s not my dad. He’s my coach; and he’s gonna coach me just the same about everybody else; and he’s gonna treat me the same. At home, he’s just as tough on me, and he goes away from football. It’s all about school, and it’s all about being the best person and best student that you can be,” Godfrey continued.

“He’s not like his old man was. I played with his old man back in the day. As smart as Jerry was, school wasn’t always his thing,” Curtis joked.

“You always want your kids to be better than you are, and I think that’s a testament to Jerry and his wife. They wanted Bryce to be better than they were, and ultimately, I think that he’s on the path to being able to do that,” the Patriots assistant stated.

