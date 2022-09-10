Watch Friday Night Football at 11 p.m. on NOLA 38 'The CW' and again at midnight on WGNO every Friday night!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Jesuit tackle Roland Waguespack carries a 4.6 grade-point average. He is the senior class President. And he has 5 years of Latin studies, and three years of Greek. Academics, he says, are the pathway to success.

“It helps with everything in life,” Waguespack told Friday Night Football. “It helps with time management. Especially with football. I go from a three-hour practice to four hours of homework. It helps me grow as a person. My mental toughness, it just improves my time management skills.”

Waguespack has done service work for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and has worked in the summer as a camp counselor.

“Roland is going to be a great get for the next university,” Jesuit head coach Ryan Manale told FNF. “Not just on the gridiron and football field, but in the classroom and community and leading the school. He has some Ivy interest and some other school, and whatever school he chooses they are getting a winner.”

