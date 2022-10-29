NEW ORLEANS — Archbishop Shaw’s Jason Brown carries a 4.6 GPA, scored a 35 on the ACT, and 1460 on the SAT.

“I like knowing as much as possible, that’s just kind of how I do things. I find that just knowing everything that I can gives me the most opportunities. It tells me the most I can about life,” says Archbishop Shaw senior Jason Brown.

“He’s extremely intelligent. He works extremely hard. He knows all of the schemes. He knows everybody else’s scheme. So, he’s not going to make a mental mistake and he’s a hard-nosed kid too. He’s going to be a great success in life in whatever he chooses,” says Archbishop Shaw head football coach Hank Tierney.

Outside of football, Jason is on the Lacrosse, Wrestling, Swim, and Robotics teams.

He’s Student Government Vice President, a member of the National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, and National Science Honor Society.

“I like doing stuff where I can see the results. So, anything that requires that hard work and you can see the fruits of your labor come to fruition, that’s always very worthwhile,” says Brown.

After high school, Jason plans to pursue an engineering degree and has already visited schools like Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia Tech.

Archbishop Shaw’s Jason Brown, this week’s scholar-athlete, brought to you by your Southern Quality Ford Dealers.