COVINGTON, La. — Archbishop Hannan’s Nolan Byers is the ultimate student-athlete.

Nolan carries a 4.39 GPA, a 32 on the ACT, and college football offers from schools like Southeastern, Nicholls, and Air Force.

He plans to pursue a degree in either mechanical or electrical engineering.

“It’s kind of something that’s been ingrained in who I am, thanks to my parents. They’ve always said that whenever I put my name on the paper, that represents who I am. So I just make sure that my whole life I do that work to the best of my ability. I make sure I maintain my grades to not only appease them and make sure that their investment in me is fruitful, but also to appease myself,” says Archbishop Hannan senior Nolan Byers.

At 6’1, 310 pounds, Nolan is considered an under-sized offensive lineman in the college ranks but what he lacks in size he makes up for it with his strength.

He’s proven that through powerlifting.

“It’s a one-on-one thing. Like it’s you against yourself. Even though on the scoreboard you’re going head to head with yourself. When you get under the rack or you’re moving the weight, it’s just you,” says Byers.

Nolan Byers was the Division II runner-up at the state powerlifting meet where he set a new state squat record of 715 pounds.

“When I watch the video, it’s easier to piece it together, but in the moment, it’s just all a blur. Like I hear them announcing my name, I walk under the rack and it just happens. Like, it’s over in a second and I just remember I’m hugging Coach (Corey) Bordelon, giving a high five to coach (Kenny) Bourgeous. It’s just amazing. I don’t know. In the moment, it’s so fast, but it’s so meaningful to me.”

This spring, Nolan’s goal is to finish his high school career a state champion.

