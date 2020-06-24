FNF: South Terrebonne Gators have championship mindset in 2020

After 30 years as head football coach at South Terrebonne, Richard Curlin decided to step down.

The administration didn’t have to look far for his successor.

Archie Adams said, “I graduated in 1990 and played football for Richard Curlin, who in my opinion is a legend in this parish. I coached under him for 23 years and he was my position coach who I played here. So when I got the job I was extremely excited.”

Adams is not your typical first time head coach, having been a part of the program for 20 plus years. He feels he is in a position to be successful in year one.

“It helps to know the community. You get that trust factor and there is not a whole lot of start over,” said Adams. “I have been in the system and there are a few things that we are going to change here and there but that foundation that Curlin laid out is very helpful to keep moving forward.”

Adams inherits a South Terrebonne team that finished 6-5 last season with a trip to the Class 4A playoffs.

Coach Adams believes that with a returning quarterback and veteran defensive line that the Gators can make a run in the regular season and the post season with a championship mindset.

“Last year making the playoffs again and being competitive in most games I think moving forward that’s gonna help us out moving forward,” said Adams. “Playoff experience is hard to get so we have a lot of kids that play in that playoff game and having a winning season. They liked it.”

The Gators hope to carry that momentum to a district championship in 2020.

Adams said, “You gotta have goals and that’s our goal. Our first one is to win a district championship and then make a run in the playoffs. I’m blessed with the staff I have and with the staff and returning starters I think we have a chance.”