MATHEWS, La. — Since Aaron Meyer ‘s departure from Central Lafourche in December, the school has hired three head coaches.

All three left for other opportunities shortly after.

With the football season quickly approaching, athletics director Shelly Vedros stepped up to serve as interim head coach for the 2022 season.

“My seniors have been through four different head coaches in four years and I’ve been here 26 years. So, I figured it was time for me to step it up and give these guys some consistency,” says Central Lafourche athletics director Shelly Vedros.

Vedros has been the most consistent part of the Central Lafourche program, working as an assistant coach for 26 years under 9 different head coaches.

He’s been the defensive coordinator the last 15.

In his first year as a head football coach, his objective is stability.

“I’m just hoping to bring back some positivity. I know my kids will come back even stronger from the last three years actually, because they had two years of covid and this last year a hurricane. I just want our guys to become one, become that family again. That way, ten years from now they can talk about this season and about the change we made going in the right direction. That’s what I want and I know these guys are going to do that for me,” says Vedros.

Offensively, Central Lafourche returns four starters and will be led by all district running back Ceontray Raymond, all-district selection Porter Zeringue and center Kaden Adams.

The offense will also feature a talented receiving corps headlined by seniors Kaemyn Westerman and Germond Brown.

Defensively, the Trojans return six starters from a unit that grew up quick in 2021.

“We had 4,5 starters. 4 or 5 starters throughout the year as freshmen. So we have those guys coming back. Our defensive line is probably our strong point. We have a linebacker Kendall Liner who is going to be coming back at mike linebacker. He’s going to be a junior this year. We have Timaja Gale and Odaniel James as corners that brings back experience on the defensive side,” says Vedros.

Youth and talent that want to turn the tide and restore the winning tradition at Central Lafourche.

The Trojans open the 2022 season at South Lafourche.

