ALGIERS, La. (WGNO) — Tonight at Morris Jeff Stadium, a Division I Select semi-final battle between (8) Acadiana and (5) Edna Karr.

Karr went scoreless in the first half and was down 8-0 at the break. The Cougars scored 24 points in the final two quarters, but Karr’s comeback efforts were not enough versus Acadiana: losing 30-24 in the semifinals.

Here are the highlights of tonight’s action featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football.

