FNF Scholar-Athlete: Warren Easton’s Malachi Preciado

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Warren Easton senior Malachi Preciado carries a 3.8 GPA and scored a 23 on the ACT.

Malachi truly embodies the role of a student-athlete, handling business in the classroom first and then on the football field.

“Without the grades, you cant play the game. They both work hand-in-hand. I’ve been blessed to be recruited by a lot of schools and whenever those coaches ask for my transcript, I don’t hesitate to give it to them. My grades are pretty. So, I feel like I wouldn’t have a lot of the opportunities that I have today if my grades weren’t good,” says Preciado.

“He’s one of those perfect kids. The ones you get maybe every 5-10 years. Does it right in the building, does it right in the community, and does his thing on the field also. He’s almost a perfect kid and I wish I had 60 more like him,” says Warren Easton head football coach Jerry Phillips.

Malachi is currently committed to play football at Purdue University and pursue a degree in education.

Warren Easton’s Malachi Preciado, this week’s Friday Night Football Scholar-Athlete presented by your Southern Quality Ford Dealers.