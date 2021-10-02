FNF Scholar-Athlete: St. Charles Catholic’s Zack Vicknair

LAPLACE, La. — St. Charles Catholic Senior Zack Vicknair is a 4.0 student that scored a 29 on the ACT.

Vicknair strives to be the best in both academics and athletics and those numbers show just that.

“There’s got to be a life after football. Without academics you have none. Academics sets you up for you’re future way beyond football does,” says Vicknair.

Zack Vicknair has three offers to play college football at Davidson, Allegheny, and Carnegie Mellon.

Three schools are known for academics and three schools that head coach Wayne Stein says would be honored to have a student-athlete like Vicknair.

“There’s a lot of things that come with being a St. Charles Catholic student and Zack exemplifies all of those things. Not just in what he does on and off the field as far as academics and scores but really the type of young man that he is. I think that he’s everything you want in a player and I think he does a nice job of pushing kids in the right direction to do the right thing,” says Stein.

Something Zack will continue to do as a member of the St. Charles Catholic football and baseball teams, and in Beta Club, FCA, and the National Honor Society.

Zack Vicknair of St. Charles Catholic, this week’s Friday Night Football Scholar-Athlete presented by your Southern Quality Ford Dealers