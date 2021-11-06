FNF Scholar-Athlete: St. Charles Catholic’s Jake Jeandron

LAPLACE, La. — St. Charles Catholic offensive lineman Jake Jeandron is a 4.0 student that scored a 34 on the ACT.
Jake plans on attending LSU where he will major in mechanical engineering and pursue a career in aeronautics after school.
“My future is all in front of me. Getting into the good colleges, getting into a good career, it’s all very important to stay on top of that and to build good study habits now instead of trying to learn them later,” says Jake Jeandron.
“He’s a guy that you can always count on. He’s always in the right spot and he’s gotten better every single year from the 8th grade to where he is now as a senior. In this day and age, he’s a leader by example and he really beats his own drum. He’s not somebody that’s into being a follower or what everybody else is into. He’s into doing his job and helping the team win which is awesome,” says St. Charles Catholic head football coach Wayne Stein.
Outside of football, Jake is Vice President of the National Honor Society.
He has also does community service for several local organizations.
St. Charles Catholic’s Jake Jeandron this week’s Friday Night Football Scholar-Athlete presented by your Southern Quality Ford Dealers.