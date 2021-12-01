FNF Scholar-Athlete: Ponchatoula’s Cohen Troxclair

PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — Ponchatoula’s Cohen Troxclair is a three-year starter at left guard. He also snaps on all special teams.

He’s also carrying a 3.75 Grade point average.

He likes numbers — a bunch.

“I am really good with numbers. My highest grade on the ACT was in math. And, my father owns a financial institution in Ponchatoula, looking up to him, I realized wow, I really do like this. And, dealing with people as well,” says Cohen Troxclair.

Troxclair was also elected senior class president.

His election, he says, was a matter of dependability.

“Inside football, outside football, inside the school and classroom, they chose me over everybody else, because they thought I could do the best job representing them,” says Troxclair.

Cohen Troxclair of Ponchatoula, this week’s scholar-athlete, presented by your Southern Quality Ford Dealers.