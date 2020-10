Isadore Newman school’s Sterling Scott carries a 3.9 grade point average.

He plans to attend Harvard, where he thinks he will fit right in.

“I had 10 options, but at Harvard I liked the community a lot. The players and coaches enjoy their time together. It was an opportunity I couldn’t miss,” said Scott.

Scott is as low maintenance as it gets, says Greenies head coach Nelson Stewart.

Sterling Scott of Isadore Newman school, this week’s Fright Night Football scholar-athlete.