FNF Scholar-Athlete: Kenner Discovery’s Matthew Geraci

KENNER, La. – Kenner Discovery Running Back Matthew Greaci carries a 3.8 GPA and scored a 20 on the ACT.

The Swamp Owls football program has only been in existence for 2 years.

Matt says that it’s important for senior leaders on the team to set a high standard both on and off the field as the program continues to grow.

“We have a lot of young guys on the team and we’re a second-year program so I like to set the standard for everybody else and you know, if you don’t get it done in the classroom you can’t get it done on the field. That’s what I like to preach,” says Matthew Geraci.

Matt plays both linebacker and running back, one of the few two-way players Kenner Discovery has on its 2020 roster.



Head Coach P.J. Sprunk says that Matthew is a key contributor and says that any high school football program would be lucky to have Matt because of the way he conducts himself both in the classroom and on the football field.

Sprunk says, “I mean, he takes care of business in the classroom, he gets out here and turns the switch on. He’s normally a quiet kid, reserved kid, by nature but when it’s time to talk and step up and lead, he does. On the football field, you wouldn’t know it’s the same person that’s running the ball that was just quiet a few minutes ago.”



Matthew Geraci of Kenner Discovery, this week’s Friday Night Football Scholar-Athlete.