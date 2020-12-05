FNF Scholar-Athlete: John Ehret’s Rashad Harris

MARRERO, La. – John Ehret Defensive Lineman Rashad Harris carries a 4.1 grade point average and scored a 19 on the ACT.

Rashad says his education and being a student-athlete in the Patriot’s football program are things he takes pride in.

It’s easy to stay on top of schooling when it’s something that Head Coach Reggie Rogers stresses to his players.

“Everyday. Every day at practice he talks about the classroom, grades, and how important it is to us and our program. It’s very important,” says John Ehret Defensive End Rashad Harris.

Rashad plays Defensive End for one of the top defenses in Class 5A.

Coach Rogers says having kids like Rashad is a blessing for him and his program because of the way he preforms both in the classroom and on the football field.

“There’s a lot of things to worry about as a coach. To worry about a kid and his grades is a phenomenal thing not to worry about. He takes care of his business in the classroom and on top of that, he’s an outstanding football player so he’s the epitome of a student-athlete,” says John Ehret Head Football Coach Reggie Rogers.

Rashad Harris of John Ehret, this week’s Friday Night Football Scholar Athlete.