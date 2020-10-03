FNF Scholar-Athlete: John Curtis’ John Drake

RIVER RIDGE, La. – John Curtis Left Tackle John Drake carries a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

He scored a 35 on the act.

He’s number one in his class, and a role model for others.

“A 35 on the ACT, all A’s. Teaching him is a joy, he helps his students, he helps his classmates out if they’re struggling a need a little help. He’s really easy to coach and really easy to teach. If you were to have a son, he would be somebody that you would want to be your sun,” says Assistant Football Coach Jeff Curtis.

Drake volunteers for numerous organizations. He is also a member of the Patriot Spirit Club.

“How I learn and what I learn from the classroom and apply to the football field just really helps me to play fast and not have to think while I play,” says John Drake.

John Drake of John Curtis Christian School, this week’s scholar athlete.