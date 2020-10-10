FNF Scholar-Athlete: Jesuit’s Jacob Reinhardt

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Jesuit Senior Wide Receiver Jacob Reinhardt carries a 4.15 Grade Point Average.

He scored a 27 on the ACT.

Reinhardt said the Jesuit football program has been a great learning experience.

Reinhardt says , “Always be honest. And, keep working your hardest.”

Head Coach Scott Bairnsfather said Jacob was in line to get significant snaps this season.

“He does everything you ask him and he is great in the classroom,” says Bairnsfather.

“Guys like him will be overachieving their entire lives,” added Bairnsfather.

Jacob Reinhardt of Jesuit, this week’s Friday Night Football Scholar-Athlete.