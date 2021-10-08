FNF Scholar-Athlete: Jesuit’s Jack Gasquet

NEW ORLEANS — Jesuit offensive lineman Jack Gasquet scored a 33 on the ACT and currently has a 4.67 GPA, tied for the highest at Jesuit High School.

“I work really hard on my grades. It’s right up there with football,” says Gasquet. “I want to go to a good college. That’s a big motivation. My parents want me to do well. They help me out.”

Jack Gasquet is student council treasurer, and a member of the National Honor Society, Campus Ministry, and Peer Support.

He’s a young man whose accomplishments far outnumber his words.

“Yes, very quiet. You’re not getting too much communication out of him but you are getting execution and that’s in the classroom and on the football field. I’m blessed to have Jack part my first year here at Jesuit and many of the other great young men I have,” says Jesuit head football coach Ryan Manale.

Jack Gasquet of Jesuit, this week’s Friday Night Football Scholar-Athlete presented by your Southern Quality Ford Dealers.