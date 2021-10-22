FNF Scholar-Athlete: Houma Christian’s Jonathan DeRose

HOUMA, La. — Houma Christian linebacker and running back Jonathan DeRose carries both the football and 4.19 GPA.

He also scored a 26 on the ACT.

Jonathan aspires to be an Orthopedic Surgeon and knows that journey starts with success in the classroom.

“My parents really push me a lot to make good grades. I also don’t want them to pay for college or anything so I’ve got to do the best I can in the classroom,” says DeRose.

“Coaching a kid like Jonathan is one of those special things. It’s one of those things as a coach that you want all of your kids to be like. His determination to not only excel on the field, but his work ethic off the field and in the classroom is tremendous. He’s one of those character guys that you look forward to having each and every year to step up and be a leader and that’s what he’s been for us,” says Houma Christian head football coach Chuck Battaglia.

Houma Christian’s Jonathan DeRose this week’s Friday Night Football Scholar-Athlete presented by your Southern Quality Ford Dealers.