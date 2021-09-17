FNF Scholar-Athlete: Holy Cross offensive lineman Cole Baiamonte

NEW ORLEANS — Holy Cross offensive lineman Cole Baiamonte carries a 4.0 GPA and scored a 32 on the ACT.

Cole is the son of the Tigers offensive line coach, Mike Baiamonte, and learned from a young age that the classroom comes first.

“It’s a big thing in my household. My dad always prides himself on it and pushes me and my brother to be the best that we can be at all times. So, that’s just another measuring stick really. Academics in all is the most important thing in everything that we do,” says Cole Baiamonte.

Cole is the captain of the Holy Cross wrestling team. He’s also student body president and he’s been on the student council throughout his high school career.

Aside from being an exceptional student-athlete, he’s a pivotal piece of the Holy Cross offense.

“He’s a guy that plays multiple positions on our offensive front. He’s been starting here since he was a freshman. And that says a lot to start in this district as a ninth-grader on the offensive or defensive line. You have to be a special talent and he is a special talent,” says Holy Cross head football coach Nick Saltaformaggio.

Cole Biamonte of Holy Cross, this week’s Friday Night Football Scholar-Athlete presented by your Southern Quality Ford Dealers.