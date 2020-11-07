FNF Scholar-Athlete: Holy Cross’ Braden Vickers

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Holy Cross offensive lineman Braden Vickers carries a 3.9 GPA.

He scored a 25 on the ACT.

Braden says that success in the classroom is something that translates to the football field.

“If they see a Senior coming out here every day working their butt off and then they’re working hard in the classroom too, it sets a good program example for everybody,” says Braden Vickers.

Braden has done volunteer work with the Saint Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office and Memorial Funeral Home and Gardens.

He is also a mentor to younger Holy Cross students through the school’s Boys to Men program.

Holy Cross Head Football Coach Nick Saltaframaggio says Braden encompasses everything that you would want in a Holy Cross man.

“I told our seniors every day, what is your legacy going to be? What is your legacy going to be as we try to build this program back, and Braden Vickers is a guy whose legacy will be I fought every day in our classroom, I fought every day on our practice field, I fought every day in a game, and even though the score may not have worked out the way we wanted it to work out, my ability to be a Holy cross man will carry me through life,” says Nick Saltaframaggio.