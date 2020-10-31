FNF Scholar-Athlete: Hannan’s Wyatt Coffey

COVINGTON, La. – Archbishop Hannan linebacker Wyatt Coffey carries a 3.82 GPA and scored an impressive 29 on the ACT.

Wyatt embodies the student-athlete role to the fullest and says that finding a balance between the two allows him to set a great example for his peers.

“Student always comes first so you’ve got to get your schoolwork done first and lead by example for everyone who struggles a lot in the classroom. Whenever they need help with schoolwork and stuff you’ve got to be there for them but also be a leader on the field,” says Wyatt Coffey.

Wyatt takes pride in his involvement with community service efforts and helping his church with vacation bible school.

Archbishop Hannan head football coach Corey Bordelon calls Wyatt an inspiration to everyone on campus.

“He is a great representation of what you want as a student-athlete. So, for Archbishop Hannan, he’s a great representation to everyone in the community of the kind of kid that comes here. Again, it’s in the classroom, it’s in the hallway, it’s outside in church which he’s a big part of as well as in the weight room and on the field,” says Corey Bordelon.

Wyatt Coffey of Archbishop Hannan, this week’s Friday Night Football Scholar-Athlete.