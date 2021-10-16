FNF Scholar-Athlete: East Jefferson’s Javeon Talbot

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — East Jefferson senior linebacker Javeon Talbot carries a 4.52 GPA, the top in his class, and scored a 28 on the ACT.

Javeon loves football and psychology and hopes to do both at the next level.

“I have two goals that coincide with each other. I want to become a psychiatrist and I do want to play college football. So, using both of those with the season and academically. Whatever colleges offer me and weighing my options at the end to go to the best place that allows me to do that,” says Talbot.

Javeon arrived at East Jeff a year ago after spending time at John Curtis.

Since then, he has continued to excel in Advanced Placement and Dual Enrollment classes.

Head Coach Frank Allelo says Javeon has also been instrumental in improving the football program’s culture.

“He came from a place where those guys are used to winning and he brought that attitude in. I can keep pounding that nail but when it comes from one of their peers, he and a couple of other guys have helped them understand how to practice, how to conduct themselves, and how to look at the big picture. Not just, oh I’m an East Jefferson football player, but that you represent the school, and you represent the team when you’re in this school,” says East Jefferson head football coach Frank Allelo.”

