FNF Scholar-Athlete: Central Lafourche’s Luke Mince

MATHEWS, La. – Central Lafourche wide receiver Luke Mince carries a 4.2 GPA and scored a 28 on the ACT.

Luke is a senior leader for the Trojans and leads by example by getting the job done both in the classroom and on the football field.

“At the end of the day after football, you have to have an education. Education is everything. Hard work on the field and hard work in the classroom is just as important,” says Luke Mince.

Luke is a very important part of the Central Lafourche family.

He helps tutor his classmates and younger student-athletes throughout the community.

First-year Central Lafourche Head Football Coach Aaron Meyer says that having kids like Luke on the team helps establish a positive culture for his current and future teams.

“Kids with that type of focus and that type of mental ability, they’re able to grasp the new concepts. With me being a new coach here, it’s always great to have a senior leader that’s able to galvanize that offense and lead them in the right direction. He’s always positive, upbeat, and things like that. Just being around those types of kids helps affect the group in a positive way,” says Aaron Meyer.