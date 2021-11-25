FNF Scholar-Athlete: Brother Martin’s Garrett Mmahat

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Brother Martin football is once again one of the best programs in the state, and their quarterback, senior Garrett Mmahat has much to do with that.



Mmahat is much more than a passer; he is a student in the classroom and of the game, and he carries a 4.2-grade-point average. he scored a 27 on the act.



He said his parents taught him academics is job one.



“I have to put in a lot of time outside no one really sees, but when it comes down to it, it is all really worth it,” Mmahat told WGNO Sports. “Knowing that I get the grades I get and still I have to practice and do what I love on the field.”



Head coach Mark Bonis said his quarterback has never missed a practice, or a day of school.



Mmahat says preparing is just plain fun.



“It is a big thing I have learned from academics,” he said. “Just preparation I put in for the game week. it is just like tests and quizzes. it is a big thing for me, preparing.”



Garrett Mmahat of Brother Martin, this week’s Scholar Athlete, presented by your Southern Quality Ford Dealers.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction