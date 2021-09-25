FNF Scholar-Athlete: Brother Martin’s Corey Lambert Jr.

NEW ORLEANS — Corey Lambert Jr. carries a 3.8 GPA, the highest of the Brother Martin seniors, and scored a 22 on the ACT.

Lambert Jr. is a self-motivator and takes a lot of pride in being the best in both the classroom and on the football field.

His grades reflect that effort.

“I’ve never really needed the motivation to do what I need to do for my parents because I’ve always felt like it would help me get to where I want to be. So, I feel like I’ve always had that motivation,” says Lambert Jr.

Corey is an all-district and all-state safety for the Crusaders and is committed to play college ball for the Nevada Wolfpack.

Outside of football, Corey is a member of the National Honor Society and is an all-district track and field athlete.

As his career continues, Head Coach Mark Bonis knows that Corey will take care of business wherever he goes.

“It’s his approach. He brings consistency of purpose and a sense of urgency in everything that he does whether it’s on the football field or whether it’s in the classroom… Great athlete, great football player, but most importantly a great young man.”

Brother Martin’s Corey Lambert Jr. this week’s Friday Night Football Scholar-Athlete presented by your Southern Quality Ford Dealers.