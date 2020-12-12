FNF Scholar-Athlete: Belle Chasse’s Tyler Furey

BELLE CHASSE, La. – Belle Chasse Kicker Tyler Fury carries a 3.5 GPA and scored a 25 on the ACT.

Head Football Coach Stephen Meyers says Tyler’s ability to come through in the classroom and pressure situations on the football field makes him the perfect scholar-athlete candidate.

“When we nominated him back in September, we nominated him because of his academics. He’s a model student, he does all of his classwork, no problems at school. For the football team, he does exactly what we ask him to do, field goals, extra points, so he does a good job for us,” says Belle Chasse Head Football Coach Stephen Meyers.

Tyler plays both football and soccer at Belle Chasse.

He also plays club soccer with the Louisiana Fire and spends his spare time helping with the youth soccer program at the local YMCA.

While he loves playing soccer, he says he’s mentally built to be a football player.

“I love the competition of soccer, but being a kicker, all of the pressure is on you. So, I’ve got to go with kicking because I like the pressure,” says Belle Chasse Kicker Tyler Furey.

Tyler Furey of Belle Chasse, this week’s Friday Night Football Scholar Athlete.