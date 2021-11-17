FNF Scholar-Athlete: Belle Chasse’s Tyler Dickson

BELLE CHASSE, La. (WGNO) — Belle Chasse senior Tyler Dickson carries a 4.08-grade point average. He plays three other sports besides football, but he knows academics come first.



“Ever since I was young, it played a big role in life. Especially for my parents, academics came first,” said Dickson, I had to keep good grades, or else I wasn’t allowed to come do this. It was always that first, and of course, sports was a really close second for me.”



Dickson has been a jack of all trades for the football team. His accomplishments have not gone unnoticed by head coach Stephen Meyers.



“First game our quarterback got hurt,” said Coach Meyers. “He’s stepped in, and has been doing a great job. His offense, defense, special teams, he does it all for us. He’s a great kid.”



Tyler Dickson of Belle Chasse, this week’ Scholar-Athlete always presented by your Southern Quality Ford Dealers.