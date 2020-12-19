FNF Scholar-Athlete: Archbishop Hannan’s Cory Robinson

COVINGTON, La. – Archbishop Hannan Quarterback Cory Robinson carries a 3.75 GPA and scored a 29 on the ACT.

Academics is something Cory takes pride in because while football is temporary, education lasts a lifetime.

“I mean student always comes first, it’s the most important thing you have. That’s your career after college. Athlete may get you to college but your academics is what get’s you out of college and into your career after college,” says Robinson.

Outside of football, Cory volunteers with his church and tries to help out in the community as much as he can.

On the football field, Cory made the transition from safety to quarterback and was a pivotal part in Archbishop Hannan’s success this season.

“We knew from the moment we saw him when we began to go through and assess our personnel that he was our Quarterback. It took about 1-2 practices and it was evident. The kid leads the team. He is a good football player. People talk about athletes and numbers and those types of things, but Cory is just a flat out football player,” says Archbishop Hannan Head Football Coach Corey Bordelon.

Cory Robinson of Archbishop Hannan, this week’s Friday Night Football Scholar-Athlete.