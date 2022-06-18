MANDEVILLE — The Rummel Raiders defeated Franklinton Saturday in the Lakeshore 7-on-7 championship game.

After defensive stops from both the Raider and Demons, the first touchdown of the game came courtesy of a 40-yard touchdown pass from Franklinton’s Zion Anders to Kelly Daniels.

Rummel would respond with a nice drive of their own, capped off by a 5-yard touchdown pass from Casey Avrard to Ruben Ramirez.

From that point on Rummel would lock in, separating from Franklinton with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Avrard to Kendrick Joseph.

“You learn a lot of things. I just told the kids we played 8 games. We played 8 different offenses. Saw a bunch of different formations and route combos. Stuff you don’t get to see when you’re playing against each other in practice because we’re trying to get better at our own stuff. So, there’s a lot of positives and most importantly you get to compete,” says Rummel head football coach Nick Monica.

This fall, Rummel returns 6 starters on offense and a handful of starters on defense.