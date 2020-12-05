FNF: Rummel vs. Catholic of Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge, La – Highlights from Friday night’s playoff game between Rummel and Catholic of Baton Rouge at Memorial Stadium on WGNO’s Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
Catholic of Baton Rouge defeated Rummel 42-35.
