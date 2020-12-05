FNF: Rummel vs. Catholic of Baton Rouge

NEW ORLEANS, La. - In a first round playoff game against St Paul’s, Jesuit wide receiver Luke Besh caught 8 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns. His 51 yard TD reception, broke open a close game and helped Jesuit to a 35-6 victory.

"It is has been the best year of my life so far. Just making plays for my team, playing with my brothers. It has been awesome," says Jesuit Wide Receiver Luke Besh.