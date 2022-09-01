HAMMOND, La. — The Rummel Raiders defeated Ouachita Parish, 42-28 Thursday night at Southeastern Louisiana University’s Strawberry Stadium.

Rummel jumped out to a 20-7 lead early thanks to two deep touchdown passes from quarterback Casey Avrard.

The Raiders would lead Ouachita Parish, 20-14 at halftime.

Ouachita Parish running back Carldell Sirmons would finish the night with 4 rushing touchdowns, highlighted by a 76-yarder in the 4th quarter that would cut the Rummel lead to 35-28.

Rummel would shut the door on any comeback with a long touchdown drive in the closing minutes, capped off by a 2-yard touchdown run by Norman Taylor to earn the 42-28 win.

Rummel’s running back tandem of Taylor and Jaidyn Martin would find the endzone four times in tonight’s win and would play a huge part in the Raiders’ scoring effort in the second half.

Highlights from tonight’s game will be featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football.

The 31st edition continues Friday night on Nola 38 at 11 p.m. and again on WGNO at midnight.