FNF: Rummel comes alive in second half to edge Slidell, 12-11

MANDEVILLE, La. — Archbishop Rummel was forced to miss the first two games of its 2021 regular season football schedule because of Hurricane Ida.

They finally had the opportunity to play their first game of the season Thursday night against Slidell High School at Lakeshore High.

The Slidell Tigers, playing their second game of the season at Lakeshore, led the Raiders 11-0 at the half.

Rummel would lean on stout defensive play and opportunistic offensive possessions to score the go-ahead 3 yard rushing touchdown, giving them a 12-11 lead with 1:36 left to play.

They would prevent Slidell from any late game magic to start their 2021 season, 1-0.

Rummel is scheduled to host Calvary Baptist next Friday night.

Slidell will open district play against St. Paul’s next Friday night.