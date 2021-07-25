FNF: Reggie Rogers discusses 2021 Ehret football season, talented roster

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – John Ehret finished the 2020 regular season unbeaten, exiting with a loss to East Saint John in the second-round of the Class 5A playoffs as the No. 2 seed.

This year, the Patriots return eight starters on both sides of the ball, starting with junior quarterback, Royal Falgout.

“He’s a leader, born winner,” said head coach Reggie Rogers. “More than anything he loves football, the in’s and outs of the game. He’s a perfectionist in the way he approaches the game and he wants to be a winner and he’s definitely that.”

Falgout will once again be throwing passes to last season’s top target in Zavion Thomas.

Head coach Reggie Rogers says what makes Thomas a standout isn’t only what he does on the field.

For more on the 2021 Patriots, click on the video above.