FNF Preview: St. Charles Catholic faces LCA in DIII title game for the 3rd straight year

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The St. Charles Catholic Comets face the Lafayette Christian Knights in the Division III championship game Saturday at Tulane University’s Yulman Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

This will be the third straight season that these two teams have faced off in the title game, with LCA winning the previous two games.

Last year’s game ended with a 12-7 result in favor of the Knights, but SCC Wayne Stein hopes to overcome the hump in his first championship game as head coach.

He previewed the game with WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels earlier this week.

