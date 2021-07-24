FNF PREVIEW: Rummel looking to reload in 2021

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The 2020 Rummel Raiders fell to Catholic 42-35 in a Division I quarterfinal playoff game.

Now, it is time to reload. The Raiders have only 6 starters returning on offense, 2 on defense.

And, Rummel must replace quarterback Kyle Wickersham, who was 22 wins, 2 losses as the Raiders starter. Wickersham signed with Richmond.

“Quarterback is a very important position as everyone knows,” said head coach Nick Monica. “Anytime you have to replace your starting quarterback, from a year ago, it makes things challenging.”

Running back Logan Diggs rushed for 228 yards in that playoff loss to Catholic. He signed with Notre Dame. Head coach Nick Monica said the Raiders will now be backfield by committee.

“We really like our running back position as a group,” said Monica. “We don’t know if we have that guy, that ahead, but we do have three or four options, and I think you are going to see three or four guys carry the football.”

In 2019, the Raiders won the state title in Monica’s first season as head coach. This year’s Raider squad will start the year inexperienced, but Monica hopes that his team will grow, quickly.

Nick Monica said, “Hopefully by playoffs, we will be a completely different team. We need some leadership and some confidence.